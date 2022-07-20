Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is working to promote education on lung cancer screenings.

Susan Knight, the lung patient navigator at Baptist Health, said this year the eligibility criteria were changed and opened to more people.

“A lot of people don’t realize that it is an annual screening that is available to them if they are eligible,” she said.

The requirements used to be for ages 55 to 70 or have a 30-pack year smoking history. That has been expanded to people ages 50 to 80 with private insurance and if they have a 20-pack year history. She said that is for people who smoke one pack a day for 20 years.

“It is opening it up to a lot more folks,” said Knight. “The importance of having the opportunity to find something small and early and be able to have an excellent prognosis.”

The screening is very easy. She said it is a low-dose CT scan, similar to a mammogram.

“They have just lowered the radiation dose to make it safe to have every year,” said Knight. “There is no prep. There is no contrast used, so they don’t have to worry about any kind of IV or any kind of reaction to that. It is super-fast. They are in and out in about 10 minutes.”

She said the hospital has even streamlined the ordering process to make that an easier process as well.

She said Kentucky has one of the highest rates of lung cancer in the country because Kentucky has one of the highest rates of smoking in the country.

“Lung cancer can be curable if you find it early, and the only way to find it early is to do this lung screening,” said Knight.

Those who deal with secondhand smoke may also be eligible for a lung screening.

“Second-hand smoke is a real thing,” said Knight. “It is a bit more challenging for insurance, but that is a criterion we can put.”

For those who do not have insurance but meet the criteria, the hospital has negotiated a self-pay rate that is significantly lower. She said they did not want cost to be a barrier.

Knight said they also have information and resources for people who want to stop smoking. They have materials and connections to programs that provide counseling.

“This is just a real opportunity to change people’s lives, save people’s lives, but we need to get them in every year,” she said.

The only way to get a lung screening is to have it ordered by a physician. Anyone interested in the screen can ask their provider. If they do not have a provider, they can reach out to Susan Knight to get one ordered, call 270-825-5820.