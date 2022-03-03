Owensboro native and country music singer-songwriter Marty Brown will be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum as part of its Class of 2022.
The induction ceremony will be Oct. 28 in Mt. Vernon.
Brown shares the accolade with late bluegrass musician Pete Goble, late fingerstyle player and guitarist Paul Yandell, Grand Ole Opry background vocalist Norah Lee Allen, pedal steel guitarist Tommy White and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and Grand Ole Opry member Carly Pearce.
Brown began his recording career with MCA Records in the early 1990s, releasing his first album, “High and Dry,” in 1991, followed by “Wild Kentucky Skies” in 1993 and “Cryin’, Lovin’, Leavin’ ” in 1994. He also found success as a songwriter for BMI Nashville for the likes of Brooks & Dunn, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.
Brown enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after appearing as a contestant during season eight of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” making it to the semifinals in 2013.
Brown’s most recent record, “American Highway,” was released in May 2019. He is currently working on a new album and will hold an album release party on May 28 at The Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin.
Brown will also perform a concert with Pearce at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center following the induction ceremony.
Ticket sales will be announced soon though the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.
