During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Hanson City Commission approved two ordinances, one for zoning and one for food trucks.

The commission unanimously approved the second reading of the amended zoning ordinance.

Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said the change in ordinance is to be cohesive with Madisonville’s zoning ordinance.

The amendment would allow driveways in all R1, R2, R3, and R4 zoning districts to have a minimum of one and a half feet set back from side property lines to side setback.

“We changed the ordinance so everybody is playing by the same rules now,” he said.

As for the food truck ordinance, Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said they created some guidelines for when food trucks want to come to Hanson.

“We have just had more and more inquires about bringing food trucks to Hanson,” she said.

The ordinance follows Madisonville’s guidelines when it comes to allowing food trucks. Pearson said it is to make it more cohesive, so food trucks can move seamlessly through the county.

Some of those requirements are food vendors needing to apply for a mobile food permit annually before vending within the City of Hanson, and they have to be a minimum of 100 feet from a residential dwelling unless they have written permission.

The commission also accepted the sewer line that goes under Highway 260 and feeds into the industrial park back into the city’s sewer system.

Epley said he also made the commission aware that a motor at Carhartt Booster Pump Station went down. The motor has been repaired, but they cannot get parts for that piece of equipment anymore.

“I was just letting everyone know that if it goes down, we will not be able to fix it. We will have to replace it,” said Epley.

The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at Hanson City Hall.