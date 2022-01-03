Steedly statement
Dr. George Steedly wishes to thank all the wonderful clients with whom he has become friends, and the many memorable patients he has had the pleasure of caring for over the years. He also thanks all former and current employees for their expertise, dedication, and loyalty, for without them his wonderful life as a veterinarian would not have been possible.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.