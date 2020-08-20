On Tuesday, members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court heard from a group of concerned citizens seeking to have a Confederate statue removed from the lawn of the former Hopkins County Courthouse.
By late Tuesday night, one of the magistrates who attended that meeting had created a social media firestorm after sharing a post that many considered inflammatory, homophobic and racist.
Fourth District Magistrate Ronnie Noel did not create the post, which can be traced back to the account of Ewart M. Ball III in Asheville, North Carolina. But Noel did share it on his personal Facebook account.
Noel owns the Madisonville-based Noel Event Rentals. He is married to Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Executive Director Tricia Noel.
The post Noel shared reads as follows: “You know folks, I never cared that you were gay, until you started shoving it down my throat, and I never cared what color you were, til you started blaming me for your problems, and I never cared about you political affiliation, until you started condemning mine. I really never even cared where you were born, until you wanted to erase my history, and blame my ancestors for your problems. You know I never cared if your beliefs were different than mine, until you said my beliefs were wrong, but now i care, my patience and tolerance are gone, and I am not alone in feeling like this, there are millions of us who feel like this.”
The fallout of sharing that one post would lead to demands for Noel’s resignation on social media as well as calls to Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., other county officials and media outlets.
But Noel stands by his comments, stating that he has absolutely no intention of resigning.
“I have lost my patience and tolerance for people who have no patience and tolerance for people they don’t agree with,” said Noel. “When a Hopkins County resident calls me about an issue, I don’t ask if they are gay or straight, black or white, or Democrat or Republican. I don’t ask if they voted for me. I just want to help solve their issue.”
The issue with the Confederate statue just happened to be the most recent event that tested his patience.
“Tuesday we heard from one side and at the next meeting we will hear from the other side,” Noel stated. “I’m afraid neither side will be willing to compromise. I’d like to find a solution that would make both sides happy. But it seems neither side has the patience or tolerance to hear the other.”
He also said he wanted to be clear about one thing, “That post was my personal opinion, it does not represent the views of the other magistrates, the Judge-Executive or any county employee.”
An attempt to reach each magistrate for comment on the issue resulted in only one speaking on the record.
Magistrates Ricky Whitaker, Bill Rudd, Billy Parrish and Charlie Beshears had no comment when contacted. Attempts to reach Third District Magistrate Vicki Dickerson Thomison were unsuccessful.
Only Seventh District Magistrate Hannah Myers was willing to speak to Noel’s post.
“Social media is a toughie,” she said. “Social media is a platform for people to post their personal opinion. What Ronnie posted is not representative of the fiscal court or my own personal view. I would not have posted it. But it is his opinion.”
Whitfield issued a statement Wednesday morning regarding Noel’s post and the backlash it has caused.
“On behalf of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and myself, I offer our apology for the Facebook post that circulated last night,” Whitfield said. “It was crude and offensive, not to mention inconsistent with the county’s commitment to promote diversity and engagement.
“No person should be subjected to such senseless and insensitive posts, especially in our county. The person who posted on Facebook has been asked to take down the post. Individual social media posts and Tweets from county employees do not represent the county’s overall mission to create an environment of inclusion, yet we hope that they would.”
Whitfield said Noel’s post and opinions are his own.
“The views expressed by an individual on the Hopkins County Fiscal Court in no way reflects the opinion of the court as a whole, nor mine personally,” he said. “I want to reassure the residents of Hopkins County that, as public servants, members of the court encourage feedback and dialogue from all of our constituents regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or other social demographic. Our priority is to represent everyone in the community, and we hope to continue our positive relationship with the public in the future.”
The statue at the center of the controversy is one of a Confederate soldier, funded by the Daughters of the Confederacy at a time when other DOC chapters were commissioning similar statues across Kentucky in the early 1900s. This one has been on the courthouse lawn since 1909.
Due to social distancing regulations, Whitfield scheduled to have the group in favor of removing the state and the group that wanted it left alone attend separate meetings.
This week the court heard from the group that wanted the statue removed.
“Having to look at a symbol daily of a Confederate soldier who vowed to keep my people enslaved is an insult,” Bill McReynolds, president of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, said on Wednesday. “Having a symbol that sends a message that we, as black people, won’t get justice in the courtroom. It subliminally tells us that we are not really welcome downtown. That is an insult.”
The group that wants to keep the statue will appear at the Tuesday, Sept. 1 Fiscal Court meeting.
Noel said he’d like to get both groups together at the same time so that magistrates can ask both sides the same questions.
“I don’t want (the statue) to go away,” said magistrate Myers. “If the people of Hopkins County want to take it down, it needs to be placed somewhere else and not destroyed.”
Noel’s Facebook post was removed for public viewing by Wednesday afternoon.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
