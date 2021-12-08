The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Omar A. Arroyo, of Madisonville, was arrested, December 6, for public intoxication, excluding alcohol. Arroyo admitted to ingesting fentanyl.
Gage Dallas Locke, was arrested, December 6, for strangulation in the second degree.
Deandre J. Harris, of Madisonville, was arrested, December 6, for operating on a revoked license, reckless driving, failure to provide insurance and drug paraphernalia possession.
Jeffrey Dunning, of Madisonville, was arrested, December 6, for failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended/revoked license, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and possession of drug substances in the first degree, this being Dunning’s second offense.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report on December 6, 2021:
Tristan D. Steele, of Madisonville, was arrested, for assault in the fourth degree, however, no visible injury.
Robert B. Evans, of Madisonville, was arrested, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Tyrone Purce, of Nortonville, was arrested for reckless driving, fleeing/evading the police, wanton endangerment, disregarding traffic laws, failure to or improper signal, one headlight out on the vehicle, and terroristic threats in the third degree.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.