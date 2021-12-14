With search and rescue operations coming to a close in the city of Dawson Springs, officials are finally asking for volunteers to come to Dawson to help residents as they try to clean up following the storms.
“We have been working search, recovery and rescue efforts,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield. “We are finishing that today and are beginning the clean-up process.”
Beginning today, the county will be utilizing volunteers to help residents clean-up their properties. Those wishing to volunteer should report to the staging area at 5715 Charleston Road, right next to I-69.
“Anyone who wants to help, come out and we will get you out in neighborhoods helping clean-up property,” Whitfield said.
