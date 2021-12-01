Even prior to the announcements of large electric vehicle related factories just outside of Elizabethtown and Memphis, Tenn., the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council was looking toward a future that would include similar projects.
And on Monday, the SWK announced that it is starting a “Charged and Ready” initiative aimed at working with our local and regional governments and utility providers to ensure South Western Kentucky is developing the infrastructure, industrial sites, and workforce necessary to support the emerging EV industry.
“We’ve been looking at the EV sector for several months now,” SWK executive director Carter Hendricks said. “This is something we’ve been thinking about and planning for some time, but the other projects precipitated our announcement.”
With a proven automotive workforce in a young and growing region and less than 200 miles from both of the recently announced Ford/SK Innovation projects in Elizabethtown and Stanton, Tenn., and being located in the geographic center of the Southern Automotive Alley, the SWK region is perfectly situated to assist EV and automotive related projects.
“This reinforced what we already knew — that we’re well positioned for something in the EV market,” Hendricks said. “Ford and SK Innovations saw what we already knew. We have the easy logistics and proven workforce. We know there will be additional opportunities — and our initiative is akin to us basically raising our hands and saying, ‘Pick us we’re ready to go to work for you.’ ”
Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said that he feels like Hopkins County is also in a prime position to benefit from the expanding EV industry.
“We feel like we’re in a good spot,” Hagerman said. “We just have to work on accumulating some larger sites than we have now. We are definitely looking into opportunities ever since the announcement. We are trying to prepare our county for places like that.”
The “Charged and Ready” initiative will focus on five key priority areas to ensure our region is developing the infrastructure and skills necessary to compete for and support the manufacturing of electric vehicles. Priority areas include:
The development of regional “electric highways” by working with local utility providers and the Tennessee Valley Authority to identify strategic locations for the development of a regional fast charging infrastructure along the region’s key corridors including I-169, I-24, and HWY 6
- 8/80.
- The launch of a new page on the SWK EDC website and marketing materials focused on the strengths, assets, and resources the SWK region provides for electric vehicle manufacturing.
- The continued development of industrial sites suitable for EV related projects such as Commerce Park II, the I-24 Business Park, and Warren Property in Todd County in addition to the Spec Building in Commerce Park I.
- The identification of workforce skills needed for the emerging EV industry to ensure local workforce partners and educational systems are training the regional workforce for the EV opportunities of the future.
- The identification of grants available to assist the implementation of the “electric highway” infrastructure and workforce development funds to assist with the training and preparation of the EV workforce.
“I am thrilled to partner with my peers and colleagues throughout our region to ensure we are doing all we can to prepare for the emerging electric vehicle industry,” Christian County judge executive Steve Tribble said in a press release. “With our location, proximity, skilled workforce, and strong automotive sector, we believe we are uniquely positioned to support and benefit electric vehicle manufacturing.”
SWK leadership will work with a variety of partners to ensure the successful implementation of the “Charged and Ready” initiative.
“The strong collaborations and partnerships shared between Christian, Todd, and Trigg Counties has prepared our region to be able to move quickly with this initiative,” Trigg County Judge Executive Hollis Alexander said in a press release. “We are truly charged and ready to succeed and will do all we can to help EV related companies plug-in and grow with us in our award-winning communities.”
