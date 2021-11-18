SATURDAY• The American Legion Jr. Auxiliary will be hosting a Craft & Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. at 856 Legion Drive.
• The 9/11 Heroes Run will be Saturday, Nov. 20 starting at 5 p.m. at the corner of Center Street and Franklin.
• Slaughters Christian Church is having a Winter Wear Drive on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 — 4 p.m. at 135 Second Street in Slaughters. All coats, gloves and hats collected will be donated to Landon’s Hope.
• The Dawson Springs Revival Center at 402 E. Arcadia in Dawson Springs will be having a free clothes give away on Sat. Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They will also be giving away free tickets for a drawing on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. for a free turkey. Must be present to win.
SUNDAY
• The 9th Annual Harvest Time Service will be held virtually on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. (This is a change from our planned in person service due to Hopkins County’s “red” COVID status) EVERYONE is invited join the service on the Facebook page HarvestTimeService. The message will be by Bishop Cedric Cartwright, pastor of Holy Temple COGIC International located on Lunsford Street.. Other participants will share in the service as well. This is an outreach service sponsored by area churches in order to bring in souls for Christ. This year’s host church is St. James MB Church, Barnsley, Rev. Terry Slaton, Pastor. The service will be broadcast from the Mt. Zion MB Church, Rev. Terrence Minor, Pastor.
ONGOING
• The United Way of the Coalfield is in the middle of their 2021 — 22 campaign. The UWC serves Hopkins and Muhlenberg County and supports 14 non-profit organizations and 15 programs. On-line donations can be made by going to the United Way of the Coalfield website, using text to give (Text: UWC GIVE To: 44321), or by mailing a donation directly to PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. The UWC is available to come and speak to your employee group. Call 270-821-3170.
UPCOMING
• The city of Madisonville will be hosting a Live Nativity Scene as part of this year’s Deck the Park celebration. The event will be Friday and Saturday evenings from Dec. 1 through 31st from 5 — 9 p.m.
• Support Madisonville businesses and creative artisans, all while checking off your holiday shopping list during the Mistletoe Art Stroll on Dec. 3rd from 5-8 p.m. Downtown businesses will open their doors and host artisans in their stores. You can expect to find one-of-a-kind art, including locally poured candles, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, custom home décor, and so much more! Many local stores and restaurants will have event specials and sales. The Christmas Tree lighting will take place at 5:30 pm that evening.
• The Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. along Main Street.
• The Woman’s Club of Madisonville hosts its annual Holiday Tour of Homes, Sunday, Dec. 5th from 1-5 p.m., featuring five showcase homes decorated for the holidays in a variety of styles and traditions. Tickets are $15 and are available at The Mark of Distinction, The Gift Horse, Merle Norman, The Hopkins Co. Tourism office, or they can be purchased from any club member.
• The Hopkins County Job Expo will take place Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hopkins County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Brother’s BBQ. Meeting begins at 10:30 am.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.