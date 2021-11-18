A pair of suspects wanted in connection to a Halloween weekend murder in Oak Creek, Wisconsin made their first appearance in Hopkins County Court last week.
Derek W. Hebel, 30 of Milwaukee, and Heather R. Rouse, 28 of Spring Hill, FL, were referred to the Grand Jury on charges stemming from their Nov. 2 arrest in Madisonville.
At approximately 7:57 p.m. on that day, Kentucky State Police dispatch issued a call to be on the lookout for a stolen 2007 Saturn Ion, which had been stolen from Hucks. Trooper Cody Kromer, who was at that time patrolling in the Earlington area, noticed a car fitting the description and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle fled onto a dead end road, where the driver, Hebel, crashed into a tree line. Both Hebel and Rouse fled the scene on foot.
Kromer apprehended Hebel hiding in heavy brush nearby and placed him under arrest. Rouse was located a short time later by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and also arrested. Both were transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
Hebel was charged with fleeing or evading in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading on foot, theft of an automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, criminal mischief, reckless driving and speeding at 26 mph over the limit.
Rouse was charged with fleeing or evading on foot, theft of an automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
According to a release from the Oak Creek Police Department (WI), on Oct. 31, officers responded to a call about a person not breathing at a Red Roof Inn. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, house keeping located the body of Robert J. Peret, 64 of Fox Point, WI, at around 4:10 a.m. on Halloween. He was last seen in the company of Hebel and Rouse.
The two are believed to have then stolen Peret’s car and driven to Madisonville, leading several different law enforcement agencies on chases along the way. As of the last report, the stolen car has yet to be found.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.