The Woman’s Club will be hosting their annual Christmas Auction, for the first time since 2019, thanks to COVID-19, which is responsible for the slight hiccup over the past three years.

Tomorrow evening, at The Ballard Convention Center, in Madisonville, the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the silent auction will begin promptly, with the live auction following shortly after at 6:30 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.