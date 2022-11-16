The Woman’s Club will be hosting their annual Christmas Auction, for the first time since 2019, thanks to COVID-19, which is responsible for the slight hiccup over the past three years.
Tomorrow evening, at The Ballard Convention Center, in Madisonville, the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the silent auction will begin promptly, with the live auction following shortly after at 6:30 p.m.
According to Mallory Johnson, The Woman’s Club of Madisonville Member of the Publicity Committee, this will be the 51st Auction, which is the club’s largest fundraising event that they host.
“This is the first one we will have had since 2019,” Johnson said. “It is a really fun event, and a nice evening out for a good cause. The money we raise goes to different charities that we donate to. All money goes into one big fund and then we divide it up to donate to the different nonprofits and charities throughout the year. We usually raise around 10,000 dollars from this event. ”
The silent auction consists of tables and tables of donated local gift baskets, gift cards, baked cookies and cakes, fudge, brownies and much more. Guests are invited to walk around and bid on items that they are interested in. Immediately following the hors d’ourves and silent auction is the live auction, which is run by Tricia Noel.
Some of the charities that receive money from this event are:
Project Graduation Hopkins County Central High School, Project Graduation Madisonville North Hopkins High School, Hopkins County Humane Society, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Roots Recovery, Triangle Recovery House, Baptist Health Foundation — Mahr Cancer Center, Patients’ Assistance Fund, Hopkins County Schools Family Resource Centers, and Light of Chance CASA.
Tickets are $20 and are still available for tomorrow night’s event. Tickets are available at The Gift Horse and Buds & Bows, both storefronts located in Madisonville, or you may reach out to The Woman’s Club of Madisonville via Facebook as club members have tickets available for purchase as well.
