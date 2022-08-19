• The White Plains Senior Citizens Community Dinner will be Aug. 15 at 11:45 a.m. in the community center. Guest will be Randy Sallee of Celebration recovery. Meal will include vegetable soup, crackers and drinks. Guests are asked to bring sandwiches, chips and desserts.

• The Madisonville-North Hopkins SBDM Council will meet at 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the high school.

• Southside Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the school office.

• The Madisonville Community College Board of Directors will have their regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the Boardroom of the John H. Gray Building.

• The Annual Meeting of the Piney Grove Cemetery Committee will start at noon on Aug. 19th at the cemetery. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

• A Special Called Meeting of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Board of Trustees will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11am, and take place at the Dawson Springs Branch Library, 103 West Ramsey Street, Dawson Springs, KY. The agenda will address the opening of sealed bids for a roofing project.

• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will be meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd at 7 p.m. in The Government Center. Special guest will be Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of the Historic RailPark & Train Museum in Bowling Green, Discussing “Pauline Tabor, The Madam of Bowling Green and the book”. The original book “Paulines” has been reprinted.

• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will host Evelyn Richardson, Logan Co Historian and the author of “The History Of The Red River Revivals” on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the West Kentucky Dream Center.

• The Captain John Metcalfe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Country Cupboard beginning at 6 p.m. Program will be presented by Bob Adkins, local historian, about Gen. Samuel Hopkins, Revolutionary War solider.

• The Madisonville North Hopkins High School Class of 1970 will host their 50+2 reunion on Saturday, October 1, at The Crowded House. Contact Gale Travis at 270-339-1963 for more information. Organizers are also seeking to locate a number of members of the class.

ONGOING

• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer. The class scheduled for Sept. 5th has been canceled as that day is Labor Day. The next scheduled meeting will be on Oct. 3rd about Ky. Ghosts.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at 12 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building.

Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the Northside door.

