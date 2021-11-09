Have you ever had an idea for a new smartphone application? Most commonly referred to as an “app,” this software will help you perform specific tasks as you go about your day — a life hack, if you will.
While there are companies tasked with creating apps for consumers, the app you use most may very well have been developed by your tech-savvy neighbor or a guy you went to high school with.
Take the new PetPairer app for example. PetPairer was developed by Trace Menser, a 2014 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. PetPairer was approved and made its debut on the Apple App Store last week.
“PetPairer lets you search for adoptable pets within an area,” said Menser. “Similar to the functionality in dating apps — like Tinder, Bumble, etc. — you can swipe through animals.”
Menser’s app was originally a website by the same name. He developed the concept while helping a friend “window shop for dogs.”
“She was always looking at Pet Finder and shelter sites, so I made the PetPairer website for her to swipe through pets,” he said.
Menser hopes the app will be available to Android users sometime in the near future as well. He began that quest last weekend by submitting his app to the Google Play Store.
A native Dawsonian, the son of Earl Menser and Suzy Smith, he now resides in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
“I’ve been here nearly six years,” Menser said. “I served my entire enlistment in the Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base here, and now I’m a civil servant working on base.”
After high school, he attended basic training in San Antonio, and then technical training in Biloxi. “After training, I was stationed at Eglin AFB, and I’ve been here ever since,” said Menser.
“I also rescued three pets,” he added.
Menser is no stranger to web and app development. “During my enlistment, I graduated with an Associate’s and Bachelor’s in computer science,” he said. “I created a couple of apps three or four years ago for iOS and Android--one was an Air Force fitness test calculator, and the other was a restaurant suggestion app.”
“I switched to web development for a bit, and just got back into mobile app development,” Menser continued. “This app is free, and I encourage you to try it out if you’re looking to adopt a new pet, or if you just want to look at pictures of dogs and/or cats.”
The animals appearing on Menser’s PetPairer app are sourced from Pet Finder.
He already has plans for the app’s next update. “Volunteering and fostering opportunities at shelters and rescues are a future feature I plan on adding to this app.”
