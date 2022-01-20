The race to see who will serve Hopkins County as State Representative in the newly formed 4th District is heating up with a third candidate announcing this week that he will be making the trip to Frankfort to file for office.

Two candidates filed for the position last week, Republican newcomer Bobby Girvin, who has not yet been reached for comment, and Hopkins County Attorney Byron Lee Hobgood, a Democrat.

Hobgood is a Hopkins County native who attended law school at the University of Kentucky.

“I’ve not sought any kind of state job before, but I really felt like someone from Hopkins County needed to run,” he said. “I really just want to help my county.”

This week retired Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams, a Republican, announced his candidacy for the open seat, pending final approval of the state redistricting maps passed by the General Assembly earlier this month.

“The State Representative’s role is to represent its constituents in the outcome of Kentucky policy and governance,” Williams said in a letter announcing his intention to file. “Through this role our county and state can produce a better life for its people centered on the Pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness.”

Williams will have to face Girvin in a Republican primary in May, with the winner heading to the General Election in November.

Candidates have until Jan. 25 to file for office. Those seeking the State Representative’s position must file at the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office in Frankfort.

The state legislature passed redistricting maps for the state house and state senate on Saturday, Jan. 8, a process that happens every ten years following the U.S. Census. The new state representative’s map will move Hopkins County from have three different legislators to just one, the 4th District. As the three existing representatives do not live in Hopkins County, there will be no incumbent to seek re-election. In fact, once the bill takes effect, Hopkins County will be represented until next January by Representative Lynn Bechler of Marion, who serves in the current 4th District, which is made up of Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden and Livingston counties.

Governor Andy Beshear vetoed both bills on Wednesday afternoon, although it is expected the Republican controlled legislature will vote to override his veto. As of press time no date for that vote has been announced.