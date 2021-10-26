LOUISVILLE — Kentucky police responding to a domestic disturbance fatally shot a man early Tuesday who fired at officers, officials said.
Louisville Metro Police officers were responding to an argument at an apartment and were informed that a male at the scene was armed, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.
“While on scene, the man grabbed the gun and fired at officers,” Ruoff said. “At least one LMPD officer fired their weapon, striking and killing the man. Body camera video captured the incident. The Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation.”
No officers were injured. Further details were not immediately released.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.