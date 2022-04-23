CASA will be hosting a Coffee with CASA event from 9-11 a.m. on Monday to try to educate people on what they do, while letting them enjoy a cup of coffee.
CASA Executive Director Daphyne Maddox said they are trying to make the event as low stress and with as little commitment as possible.
“It is just come and go,” she said. “We will talk nonchalantly about what CASA is and what we do.”
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, and community volunteers are trained to represent abused and neglected kids who go through the court system.
The volunteers are assigned to a child’s case, and those volunteers then follow the case through to the end.
“They are there as early on as we can get assigned if we have volunteers. They are advocating for that child’s best interest, advocating if they have needs,” said Maddox.
The advocate helps the child get educational help, therapy, or visitation with their parents, she said. The advocate also works with the parents as well to help them complete the case plan social services outlined to help the child return home.
“We are meeting with those parents on a monthly basis and saying have you done your case plan, what have you done, do you know where the resources are and help point them in the right direction,” said Maddox.
Although it sounds like a lot, she said most volunteers are only in court three or four times a year, and they have the training to help them be an advocate.
She said volunteers go through the screening process, an application process, and then they have 30 hours of training. Right now, that training is done virtually.
“It seems to work with people’s schedules,” said Maddox. “It is kind of like taking an online college class.”
She said while several volunteers are retired, they do have some who work a normal 40-hour-a-week job.
“We try to work it where you can have the morning off or do it during your lunch hour,” said Maddox.
Anyone who comes to the Coffee with CASA event does not have to commit to being a volunteer. She said they just want to get the word out about what they do.
“It is just supposed to be an easy way to break the ice about CASA if they have ever even thought about it,” said Maddox. “The more people who know how to help our kids, the better off our community will be.”
The event will be at the CASA office in the historic Court House in Madisonville.
