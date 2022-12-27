As a new way to promote shopping locally, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has started Love Local Loyalty Cards.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said the idea for the loyalty cards came from Robyn Elliot at Mad City Wicks & Wine.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
As a new way to promote shopping locally, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has started Love Local Loyalty Cards.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said the idea for the loyalty cards came from Robyn Elliot at Mad City Wicks & Wine.
“We spend a lot of our annual budget promoting holiday open house, shop local Christmas, but what are ways we can continue it after Christmas,” said Miller.
Several shops already have the punch cards, but not everyone does, and the chamber wanted customers to think outside the box, not just gift stores. Miller said the punch cards can be used at any participating chamber member, from hair stylists to mechanics.
“We are encouraging everybody who is a chamber member to be involved,” she said.
Once a purchase has been made, the participating business can punch the Love Local card. Once the card has been punched 10 times, the customer can submit it, along with receipts to prove the purchase, for a drawing of a $20 Chamber Check.
“We are asking that when you turn them in, even if you do it by picture or email, we want a picture of the receipts,” said Miller.
The chamber ran into some issues during the Holiday Open House, where people would go into a business just to enter for the drawing, but not purchase anything or even look around.
“We want to make sure that it is somebody actually loving local and shopping local,” said Miller.
Because the card can be punched at any participating Chamber member location, not just the gift shops, she said they are planning to have a drawing once a month.
“We are wanting them to shop at 10 places in a month,” said Miller. “It doesn’t necessarily need to be gifts for somebody else, it can just be services for yourself.”
She said the drawing prize will be chamber checks to start with, but as the season changes, the prizes may change too.
If any business would like to carry the punch cards, they can reach out to the chamber office, and if any business does not have a hold punch, the chamber will provide one.
If your business would like to be a pickup location, email office@hopkinschamber.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.