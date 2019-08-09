Officials with Alliance Coal, the parent company that owns and operates Dotiki Mine in Clay, are refusing to comment on reports that they will be closing their Webster County-based operations next week.
Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry is also declining comment. His office said the first-term official and former coal miner will not be making any comments until Alliance confirms the news.
The Providence Journal-Enterprise, a sister paper of The Messenger, reported the mine will be ceasing operations on Friday, Aug. 16. In that article, Henry said he had a scheduled meeting with officials from Alliance on Wednesday but did not divulge any specifics items that were to be discussed.
After multiple calls to various Alliance officials, Heath Lovell, the vice president of public affairs for the company, was contacted, but he also declined to comment on the matter.
The Dotiki mine has been in operation since March 1967 and is the last mine operating in Webster County. In 2018, the mine produced 2.5 million tons of coal and reported to have 77.8 million tons of coal reserves.
Last week, Webster County was awarded $464,167 in coal severance funds, which goes to help boost the local economy through infrastructure. Alliance also owns Warrior Coal, which is the only mine operating in Hopkins County. The largest of the Alliance properties in western Kentucky is River View Coal in Union County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.