By Josh Jenkins
The Gleaner
HENDERSON -- Police say one person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting at a party in Henderson early Saturday morning. A Henderson teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Officers responded to Thomason's Banquet Hall at 702 Atkinson St. at 12:15 a.m. and found Jaiwaun Latrell Wadlington, 18, of Evansville unresponsive in the middle of the intersection of Atkinson and Loeb streets, according to a news release from Henderson Police Department.
Wadlington was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other individuals were shot during the incident, according to the release. One was treated and released from the hospital, and the other is in critical condition with injuries that are reported as not life-threatening.
Japaris J. Baker, 18, of Henderson, is facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault in connection with the two other individuals shot. The shooting of Wadlington remains under investigation, Henderson Police said. Baker is in the Henderson County Jail and has no bond.
Police say more than 100 people, including many juveniles, were attending the party at the banquet hall. According to the news release, a fight broke out in the street outside and someone started shooting.
The case is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
Study: Teen drivers more likely to die in Kentucky than in any other state
By Ben Tobin
Louisville Courier Journal
Teenagers in Kentucky are 140% more likely to die in a car crash than the average U.S. teen, according to a new report.
Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, personal finance website ValuePenguin.com ranked Kentucky as the worst state in America for teen driver fatalities. The Bluegrass State has the highest average annual teen driver fatalities per 10,000 licensed drivers age 19 or younger, with 3.47 per year.
From 2013 to 2017, Kentucky recorded 128 teen motorist fatalities. According to the report, teens in Kentucky are 16% more likely to die in a car crash than those in Mississippi -- the second deadliest state, which averages three teen driver fatalities per year.
The rate of serious car accidents for Kentucky teenagers could be a contributing factor for the high insurance costs for young drivers, the report found. Rates in Kentucky are the fourth most expensive in the country for student car insurance, with an average annual premium of $9,807.
To get a driver's license in Kentucky, one must first take a written knowledge and vision test, which they are eligible to take when they turn 16. Then, after passing the test and holding a permit for 180 days, the driver may apply for an intermediate license and take a driving skills test. After passing the test and holding the intermediate license for 180 days or turning 18 years old, the driver will then be eligible for a full license, provided they have completed the required driver education course.
Joining Kentucky and Mississippi in the top five are North Carolina, Montana and West Virginia. New Jersey is the safest state for teen drivers, with 0.58 teen driver fatalities per year.
The report also found that teen driver fatalities nationwide have increased over time -- from 1,127 in 2013 to 1,310 in 2017 -- and that male teens across the nation account for 72% of driver fatalities.
Truck crashes into home, killing Marion woman
By The Crittenden Press
Kentucky State Police have identified the driver of a truck and a victim in a Saturday evening incident where a vehicle crashed into a Marion home, killing the woman inside her Crittenden County residence.
Mary C. Bass, 72, of 506 Shady Grove Road has been identified as the victim. She died when a vehicle driven by Christopher Hill, 43, of Marion failed to stop at the intersection of Guess Drive and Old Shady Grove Road. Hill's 2008 GMC Sierra continued across the front lawn and into Bass' home, where she was sitting in her living room.
The first call reporting the incident to Marion dispatch was at 6:49 p.m.
Bass was pronounced dead at the scene by Crittenden County Coroner's Office. Hill refused treatment for possible injuries.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Jacob Stephens.
The victim was reportedly pinned under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck was completely inside the home. A wrecker removed the vehicle. The driver of the truck was temporarily detained for questioning, according to authorities, but no charges have been filed.
Airport officials seeking airlines for Owensboro
By Jacob Mulliken
The Messenger-Inquirer
It has been a good year for Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and its director, Rob Barnett.
Four airlines recently competed for the airport's Essential Air Services (EAS) contract, its annual Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspection in June went without a hitch, it received the funding officials had hoped for, and it got the honor of seeing off 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion on Friday.
"These larger aircraft are a boon for the airport," Barnett said. "Not only is it a community asset, but if we didn't have an airport of this size, they (National Guard) would deploy elsewhere, like Louisville. The more operations, the better. These accomplishments are beneficial as they relate to enplanements and accommodating larger aircraft, allowing us to attract larger airlines."
To aid them in flaunting their accomplishments to attract more airlines, Barnett joined with Indiana-based aviation consulting firm Volaire to conduct an air market-service analysis.
The analysis, which began July 10, will take place through Oct. 1 and will aid Barnett in understanding the ebb and flow of potential passengers and the viability and direction the airport should take in attracting larger airlines, he said.
"Did they travel through Louisville? Where from? Where was their connection point?" he said. "Our consultant has the capability to define our catchment area and aid me in knowing what airports our patrons are coming from or going to. Looking at our Cape Air and Allegiant (Air) flights, I can improve our marketing strategies and strategically plan for areas and routes that we could possibly capture when I approach other airlines."
The airlines that he hopes to hook with the data from the analysis would be, like Allegiant, "at-risk" airlines. Meaning, they would not, like Cape Air, be federally subsidized and that the success or failure of the route would be solely on them, which is why the analysis is so important, he said.
The price tag for the analysis is $20,000, but that is not a cost that the airport had to shoulder on its own with the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation stepping in to pay half, he said.
"They understand the importance of a study like this," he said. "As well and the parameters of the study and what a new route could do. This is a partnership. This analysis goes past just now but really gives us the ability to plan for the future in an industry that is so tumultuous. Airlines grow and fail, the cost of fuel changes (and) routes change; there are so many factors. This allows us to stay on top of it by knowing what is successful in our market and developing working relationships with airlines to establish more routes."
Rand Paul offers to buy Rep. Omar plane ticket to Somalia so she'll 'appreciate America more.'
By Mike Stunson
Lexington Herald-Leader
Sen. Rand Paul criticized Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar and offered to help buy her a plane ticket to her native country in comments made last week to Breitbart.
The Kentucky senator was asked Wednesday about President Donald Trump's recent tweets, in which he told some Democratic congresswoman to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came." Omar, a native of Somalia, is the only congresswoman Trump referenced who was born outside the United States.
Paul called Omar "about as ungrateful as you can get" for winning a seat in Congress and criticizing the country.
"And so, I'm not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I'm willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia," Paul said in the Breitbart interview. "And I think she can learn and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia -- that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years. And then maybe after she's visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America more."
Omar has been outspoken against Trump. She has not made any public response to Paul's remarks.
Omar fled Somalia in 1992 with her family and was elected to the U.S. House from Minnesota's 5th Congressional District last year. Omar is a U.S. citizen.
Trump targeted Omar during a political rally in North Carolina last week. The crowd of Trump supporters responded with a resounding "send her back" chant.
In an op-ed for the New York Times, Omar said the rally "will be a defining moment in American history."
"Today, democracy is under attack once again," Omar wrote. "It's time to respond with the kind of conviction that has made America great before."
Earlier this month, Paul told WAVE 3 he was "dumbfounded how unappreciative" Omar was of the United States.
"She has this bitterness and anger toward the country," Paul told the Louisville TV station. "So I think she does deserve a rebuke over trying to say we have a rotten country."
Snopes.com, a fact-checking website, found no records of Omar describing the country as "rotten."
