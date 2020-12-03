Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Blake Mattox, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with possession of synthetic drugs, tampering with physical evidence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Deavion Campbell, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
Frank Maerz, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree assault.
David Buchanan, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Sara Orange, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with careless driving, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
James Butler, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in drug paraphernalia, trafficking in synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
