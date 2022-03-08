The Hopkins County Board of Education approved the creation of two visual performing art teachers, along with a vocal and instrumental music teacher position during Monday’s meeting.
Wendy Mitchell, Director of Elementary Education for the school district, the two visual performing art teachers would benefit the students by allowing the teachers to build relationships with the students rather than rotating from school to school as they currently do.
“They are rotating, and the kids are getting three weeks of art, three weeks of music, and the other twelve weeks they are getting PE with dance integrated,” she said. “They get PE all year, but they get to dance one trimester.”
She said right now, there is an art teacher servicing Earlington, Southside, and Grapevine elementary schools, one serving Jesse Stuart, Hanson, and West Broadway elementary schools and one serving West Hopkins elementary and middle along with Pride Elementary.
“We have been doing this rotation, it has been over five, and it worked, it served us well, but we feel like we can better serve the students, build better relationships, have more supervision having that position be full-time at each building,” said Mitchell.
The students will have access to the Visual Performing Arts teacher the entire 36 weeks instead of just 12 weeks at a time, she said.
The part-time vocal music teacher at West Hopkins and part-time instrumental music teacher at Hopkins County Central High School would help level the playing field across the schools.
Mitchell said Madisonville North Hopkins High School currently has a full-time band director plus a part-time middle school director who supports the position, whereas Central does not have that.
“We want to try to even up those programs to make sure we are giving equitable access,” she said.
That instrumental music teacher at Central would also work part-time at West Hopkins as the vocal music teacher.
“Right now, they do not have a stand-alone choral program and they are the only middle school that does not,” said Mitchell.
All of these jobs would be for the 2022-2023 school year.
