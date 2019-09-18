In events that could be the basis of any country music song, concert promoter Jason "Buzz Casey" Giardina found himself in the Daviess County Detention Center on Saturday night after headliners David Allan Coe and Confederate Railroad failed to perform at the "The Last Outlaw Tour 2019" concert at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot.
Giardina, through his events company Mr. Bad Guy Presents, was supposed to regale fans with David Allan Coe, Confederate Railroad and five other "country outlaw" acts from 2 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds. Neither Confederate Railroad or Coe performed, leaving fans unhappy, musicians unpaid and the Lions Club with a "black eye," said Joan Hayden, Daviess County Lions Club Fair Board secretary.
"All we did was rent him the venue," Hayden said. "The thing of it is is that we worked so hard to get our venue nice so that people can rent it for any occasion. We want people to understand that we are just as upset as they were that this happened. We do not want this to be a reflection on us."
Giardina was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Saturday by Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputies shortly after leaving the fairgrounds.
According to the sheriff's report, he was charged with no brake lights, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspended license. He was detained and held on a $25,000 bond for being a potential flight risk because of his temporary vehicle tags being from Tennessee and his suspended driver's license being from Arizona, said Maj. Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
On Monday, Giardina received additional charges of three counts of theft by deception under $500 that stem from his continuing to sell tickets knowing that Coe would not perform and after being verbally warned to cease sales by sheriff's dept. Sgt. Duane Harper, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, Thompson said.
"He was supposed to check out of his local hotel," Thompson said. "When he didn't show up, they extended him, then realized he was in custody. They cleaned out his room and found small amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia and then contacted us. Based on that, we were able to issue an arrest warrant. He is still in custody and will remain on the misdemeanor charges. All of the district court judges are in conference. It will be Thursday before he sees a judge. If someone posts bond, he will be out, but it gives us more time to continue to dig and see what we can find on this guy."
On Saturday, Giardina told Hayden that he had sold roughly 900 tickets to the show and was hoping to be able to sell a few hundred more at the gate, Hayden said.
"As far as how many, we don't know," she said. "He doesn't have to give us that information."
What is known is that spectators are out their ticket costs, Giardina owes the sheriff's office $1,600 for security services, and none of the talent, including Coe, were paid, said Coe's spouse and manager, Kimberly M. Coe.
Giardina contacted Coe at roughly 1 a.m. Saturday, firing him from the show, Kimberly Coe said.
"The whole time he was conning everyone and was still taking advantage at that gate," she said. "Knowing that David wasn't going to be there. He fired David at 1 a.m. the night before. We didn't believe it. We thought it was a hoax. We didn't think it was him. We tried calling and messaging, and he never responded. When our guys showed up to set up, he had told everyone that we canceled. We didn't."
While Coe took a substantial financial loss in terms of travel for his band and himself, the real impact was how Giardina's "con" affected the fans, Kimberly Coe said.
"All of the fans deserve to get their money back," she said. "He told us that he sold 500 VIP tickets. The T-shirts that were promised never got printed, the kegs ran out and they never got to see David play. These people bought a ticket and wanted what they paid for and that opportunity was taken. In my heart and mind, I will do everything that we can and see to it that they at least get the time with their hero. That time was taken from all of us. I want to be able to give back what was taken from them."
According to Confederate Railroad's Facebook page, they missed the concert because of mechanical issues with their tour bus.
Police: Paducah Tilghman cheer coach sent sexual video
By Dave Thompson
The Paducah Sun
A cheerleading coach at Paducah Tilghman High School was arrested Monday after police said he admitted to sending a sexual video to a group that included cheerleaders.
David E. Wade, an instructional assistant at McNabb Elementary School, faces one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said, according to a timestamp, students received the message shortly before 8:30 a.m., and school officials were alerted within 15 minutes.
Shively said the administration quickly contacted the Paducah Police Department and requested that they investigate.
Police Chief Brian Laird said detectives determined Wade, 43, deleted the message and asked the recipients to delete the message. Wade also attempted to hide his phone from the detectives.
Laird said Wade acknowledged sending the video but claimed sending it to that group was an accident and that they weren't the intended recipients.
Police said the message contained a video of a male masturbating.
Shively, who did not directly name Wade, declined to comment on Wade's employment status but said steps were taken so that he could not contact students.
Typically, Shively said, the administration would put someone in that situation on leave with pay until an investigation was completed.
Police said the department was contacted before 9:30 a.m.
Shively said the school contacted the Department of Community Based Services later in the morning.
He said the school worked to identify all of the students who could have seen the message, and inform their parents they may have been exposed to the content.
"The situation is now in the hands of the Paducah Police Department," Shively said.
Wade was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail, and Laird said the decision on whether to bring any further charges rests with the McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Opposing sides filepost-hearing motions in school-shooting case
BY Murray Ledger & Times
BENTON -- Both the defense and the prosecution have made their customary filing of motions following a suppression hearing in a school shooting case in Marshall County.
On Monday, the Marshall Commonwealth's Attorney's Office completed the sequence by filing its response to motions filed Friday on behalf of defendant Gabriel Parker, who is accused of killing two students and wounding 14 others in a shooting that occurred in January 2018 at Marshall County High School in Draffenville. Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson will rule on the motions soon.
One issue raised by the defense is that law enforcement failed to obtain a "voluntary, knowing and intelligent waiver of Parker's Miranda rights after he was placed in custody and taken to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office in Benton on the morning of Jan. 23, 2018.
Stating that "this simply is not true," the prosecution noted that the U.S. Supreme Court case North Carolina vs. Butler from 1978 found that an express written or oral waiver of Miranda is not required.
The defense also asserted that law enforcement officers "made no attempt at all" to comply with parental notification requirements listed in Kentucky Revised Statute 610.200. The prosecution responded that this did not apply because no charges had officially been filed against Parker during that interview at the sheriff's office.
Another issue dealt with right to counsel, and this stemmed from testimony during the Aug. 19 hearing in Benton in which personnel of the Murray office of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy were attempting to make themselves available if and when a defendant in the case became known. The defense argues that Parker's confession to the crime should be suppressed because his rights under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution were allegedly violated. The Sixth Amendment is most known for covering a defendant's right to a speedy and public trial, but it also mentions the right to have an attorney present during questioning.
The prosecution responded by noting that Parker did not ask for an attorney until about 10:22 a.m. that day. Testimony from an attorney from the Murray office during the hearing established that she did arrive at the sheriff's office at 10:08, but at that point, did not have a role as an appointed counsel for the defendant.
Trial in this case is scheduled for June 2020 in Hopkinsville. Parker is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15. He is also charged with 14 counts of assault in the first degree in the injuries of 14 others who were documented to have been shot.
Several days ago, Jameson granted the defense's request for the submission deadline on its brief to be filed a week later than the date previously set, which was Sept. 6. That deadline was moved to Friday, to which the prosecution agreed. That meant that the prosecution could have used all of this week to submit its brief, but Marshall Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust had indicated that his office was planning to submit well ahead of its deadline.
At the conclusion of the Aug. 19 hearing, Jameson said he would issue a ruling not long after the briefs were submitted. The next court appearance for Parker is a status hearing scheduled for Nov. 15 in Benton.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
