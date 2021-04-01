The Summer Concert Series hosted by the City of Madisonville is still set for the July 4th weekend.
Madisonville City Public Relations Director Sara Lutz said the city will likely announce in mid-April the specific lineup dates but confirmed performers Brett Michaels, En Vogue and gospel headliner Zach Williams as part of the festivities.
Work on lining up local talent is ongoing as are some logistics issues, said Lutz, who added that the city is “working with the health department to make sure it is a safe environment.”
The changes to the summer concert series comes after a year of restrictions and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic that stopped many events in 2020.
Two changes being made to this year’s event include a location change and the introduction of pods that people will be gathered into to maintain social distancing.
The concerts cannot be in downtown, according to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
“All concerts will have to be at the City Park in order to properly socially distance the pods,” he said.
Lutz said that each pod would be 10 feet by 10 feet, with a six-foot area radius that would allow four people to be in each pod, and said the square footage at City Park would allow for 2,000 pods to be at the concerts.
“We are still working towards it and we are still going to utilize that July 2, 3, 4 weekend that is going to allow us to be able to provide the pod system that will keep it safe for the community,” said Lutz. “It will still be a free event but you will have to register for tickets. We will have all of that information too at a later date.”
Lutz said the continued vaccinations in the county have also helped prepare for the series.
“Our community has done such a great job with administering vaccines,” she said.
