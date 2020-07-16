There is a greater need for foster parents in Hopkins County amid the COVID-19 pandemic to keep local youth safe and closer to home, according to foster care recruitment officials.
A new recruitment agency is planning to help Hopkins and neighboring counties find homes for at-risk children in the community.
StepStone Family and Youth Services has branched into the western Kentucky area to serve Hopkins, Henderson, McLean and Daviess counties. A physical office will be located in Owensboro.
The agency is currently contracted by the state government and provides training, certification and long-term support to individuals interested in becoming foster parents, according to Foster Parent Recruiter and Trainer Alora Gaskill.
According to July 2020 statistics provided by Kentucky’s Department for Community Based Services, the state’s Lakes region, which Hopkins County is a part of, has 896 children currently in out-of-home care with active placements. Thirty-one% of that group, which equates to 279 children, are placed within private child placing agencies such as StepStone.
In total, Kentucky averages 9,750 children in foster care at any given moment.
“I think it’s easy for people to disconnect from the problem because it’s just a number,” Gaskill said. “But when you sit down and realize that each child in that statistic has a name, a face and a story, it becomes a way larger number and a bigger impact to people.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an additional strain on many at-risk youths, Gaskill said. Because restrictions have made public gatherings such as schools or parks, community members who would typically be “a voice for the abused” are not able to identify and alert authorities of signs of abuse and neglect, Gaskill said.
The pandemic also adds tension and stress to many households that are typically unstable environments in general; such tension can provoke further abuse and neglect on at-risk youth in the community, Gaskill said.
As these restrictions continue to loosen, Gaskill expects an influx of abused or neglected children to be discovered and transitioned into the foster care program.
The training and certification process typically takes two to three months, Gaskill said. Due to COVID-19 limitations, individuals can undergo virtual modules and training sessions by Zoom or phone. Any in-person courses that are required will be properly social-distanced, according to Gaskill.
The agency will perform a background check on the home and provide forms for the individuals to complete.
Once a couple or individual is properly certified, the agency can begin the process of placing a child in their care.
There is a significant number of teenagers and paired relative groups in the system right now, Gaskill said.
Circumstances vary on whether their placement in the foster care system is temporary or transitioning into indefinite, according to Gaskill.
Based on whether biological family contact is available for the child, StepStone will attempt to keep local youths within their own counties for the sake of normalcy and easier transitioning, Gaskill said.
Once a home is certified, foster parents will be provided a checklist to fill out on what type of child would be best suited for their care. Questions related to preferred age range, single child or sibling groups and preferred gender will be amongst those found in the form. The form is to ensure that each child is matched with a home best suited for their needs, Gaskill said.
Every child is assigned a case manager that will be in consistent communication with the child and foster family. According to Gaskill, each case manager will have a low case number count so that each foster family is given the necessary amount of care and support.
According to Gaskill, many youths in the foster care system first experience abandonment issues and general distrust of the world. They can have behavioral problems and negative attitudes, but all it usually takes is patience from a stable environment to spur a transformation, Gaskill said.
“Once they find a home that is willing to stick it out with them the entire way, no matter what, I’ve seen these kids make a complete 180,” Gaskill said. “They’re doing better in school. They’re maintaining relationships. They have good, solid decision-making skills. It’s incredible to see the difference in these children once they have a loving and stable home.”
Even if a child’s stay in the foster home is temporary, they can carry the impact that home made on them throughout their lives, according to Gaskill.
“Whatever you teach them and whatever you expose them to while they’re with you can change their outlook on things completely (and) give them those skills to help them along the way as they get older,” Gaskill said.
The experience also has a huge impact on those who foster, according to Gaskill.
“I think foster parents get a huge sense of purpose from being able to help in their community in that way, even if it’s just temporary,” Gaskill said.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or would like additional information, contact StepStone at Stepstoneyouth.com or 270-846-2163.
