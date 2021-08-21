Former Kentucky State Rep. Brent Yonts died Friday after a battle with COVID-19.
Yonts. a Democrat, had been in the ICU for two weeks in critical condition before he was placed on a ventilator earlier this week, according to Yonts’ family members, who said he had been fully vaccinated.
The Greenville native served a large portion of Hopkins County in Kentucky’s 15th District from 1997 to 2016. The district also covers Muhlenberg County. He was defeated for re-election in 2016 by Republican Melinda Gibbons Prunty.
Yonts worked on many key issues during his time in the legislature, including corrections and pension reforms.
Former Madisonville Mayor Will Cox said he enjoyed working with Yonts during his time in office.
“He was always willing to help Madisonville and Hopkins County,” he said. “He was just always an all-around good guy.”
Cox said he couldn’t think of a thing that Yonts didn’t help with regarding the city and county.
“He was very accommodating,” he said. “When I ran for state senate in 2014, he was a tremendous help for my efforts in Muhlenberg County. He was always just great to me.”
Former State Senator Kim Nelson said he worked with Yonts in overlapping terms.
“He was in the House when I was in the Senate,” he said. “The Senate District I represented had all of Hopkins County at that time and all of Muhlenberg County.”
Nelson spoke of Yonts’ time in the legislature and the passion he had for serving his district.
“He was someone that loved the process,” he said. “He very much enjoyed being in the legislature as much as anybody I ever met.”
He said Yonts treated his time as a House Representative as a full-time job.
“He worked tirelessly because he made it a full-time job as much as he could of serving his constituents in the legislature and was involved in every significant issue that came down the path for his district,” he said. “He did a great job with services like taking requests and trying to help the people in his district.”
Cox and Nelson said Yonts was also remembered for his colorful wardrobe choices.
“Anybody that knew him, the first thing that comes to mind is the way he dressed,” said Cox. “He always had some loud colored sport coat or suit and he always stood out in a crowd because of the way he was dressed.”
Prunty expressed her condolences to the Yonts’ family.
“I join Muhlenberg Countians and others across the commonwealth in mourning the death of Greenville attorney and former State Representative Brent Yonts, who spent a lifetime in service to his community,” she said in a statement on Friday. “My prayers are with Mayor Jan and the entire Yonts family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”
Gov. Andy Beshear also expressed his sympathies.
“The commonwealth mourns the loss of Brent Yonts, a leader who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a statement. “Britainy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Jan and the entire Yonts family as we hold them close in prayer during this difficult time.”
