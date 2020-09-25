The City of Madisonville will be holding a “Shred Day” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s Public Works Department — located at 900 McCoy Avenue.
“This is a free event,” said Madisonville City Public Relations Director Sara Lutz. “It is open to the community, and we permit four boxes per person to be shredded.”
Box sizes should be approximately 15 inches by 12 inches in size, according to Lutz.
“In the past, this has been in the mall parking lot,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “It was moved because through a grant opportunity we have been able to install our own shredder.”
