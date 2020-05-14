The cause of a house fire in north Madisonville remains undetermined, the fire chief said Wednesday.
“The state fire marshal came out,” Chief John Dunning said. “It’s going to take some more time.”
Two people were injured in the predawn fire Tuesday on Holiday Place. One was flown to the Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville in what Dunning called “very critical” condition.
Attempts to obtain the patients’ conditions were stymied Wednesday. Dunning said he could not release the names of either victim, which are required for hospitals to provide a status report.
But Madisonville Police named the officers who came to the rescue of one victim when the fire broke out.
“Officers Austin Madden, Dustin Scott, Shawn Davis, as well as Sergeant Allan Stokes” went into the home,” a Facebook post said, “to rescue a woman who was unconscious inside.”
Police reached the home before the first firetruck arrived. Officers had to pull the woman farther away from the front door, when flames began shooting through it. The house is considered a total loss.
Dunning expects the fire marshal to return to continue the investigation.
“There will be a follow-up visit at some point,” he said.
