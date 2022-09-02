The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Kattie Larae Sass, was charged, August 31, 2022, for wanton endangerment in the second degree.
• Samantha L. Chapman, was charged, August 31, 2022, for criminal possession of forged identity.
• Calvin S. Browning, was charged, August 31, 2022, for possession of sexual performance on his phone with a minor under 18 years old and use of minor in sexual performance with a minor under 18. Browning charged for rape in the second degree with no force and sexual abuse in the second degree.
