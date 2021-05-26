Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Donald Slaton, 70, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, careless driving, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, using restricted ammo during felony and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Chassity Sanders, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
Larry Henry, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with no operator’s license, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Roger Rickard, 61, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with theft by deception.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report on Tuesday:
Joey Colson, 33, of Dixon, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
