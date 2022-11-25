Score’s Pizza, in Madisonville, will be offering free photos with Santa Claus for all those to show up with a cash donation or any new or gently used toy.
Score’s Pizza owner, Hope Bowles, shares that this is one way she wanted to give back to the community this holiday season.
“With all of the inflation and families struggling in the community, we wanted to give free pictures with Santa,” Bowles said. “We are looking for gently used and new toys for newborn to teens because I want to make everyone feel special and loved for the holidays.”
People can drop off toys at Score’s Pizza, Wednesday through Sunday, or they can bring the toys with them when we come to take their photos with Santa, since that is their “ticket” for the photo. If you wish to bring a cash donation, Score’s employees will shop for the toys for the children in need.
“I would love to thank Santa for taking his time out of his busy schedule to come down and see all of the kids on the days he is there. All of the Santas are on a volunteer-based and they came from the North Pole for this. Santa will be set up right outside of Score’s Pizza inside the mall.”
This is the first year Score’s will be offering this event, but if it is successful they hope to continue to do it every year.
Drop off days are Wednesdays 11a.m.-8p.m., Thursdays 11a.m.-9p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 11a.m.-11p.m., and Sundays 12p.n.-5p.m.
Photos with Santa hours are November 26, 11a.m.-4p.m., December 3, 11a.m.-4p.m. December 10, 11a.m.-4p.m., December 16, 3p.m.-7p.m., December 17 11a.m.-4p.m. And December 21, 3p.m.-7p.m.
Score’s Pizza is located at 401 Madison Square Drive at the Parkway Plaza Mall in Madisonville.
For more information about the event please visit Score’s Pizza on Facebook.
