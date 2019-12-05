For many in our area, planting a seed has a rooted meaning. For a few, it may mean being a generational farmer. For others, it may mean working in your garden. But for some, it's an idea implanted early to create roots into the person theywill become.
Baptist Health Madisonville wants to plant seeds and foster the next generation of rural health care professionals. The West Area Health and Education Center inside Baptist Health has a goal to help students from elementary through medical school. The goal is to explore different avenues in the health care profession with hopes to retain them for a rural area, said West AHEC's Director, Martha Pleasant.
"We offer an opportunity to explore," she said. "There are all kinds of careers at a hospital. I think the exploration and expansion of a person's knowledge base that is interested in this field is important."
West AHEC's purpose is to recruit, train and retain, she said.
"We try to recruit people that are interested, and we try to keep them here for the need that we have locally," said Pleasant. "You can do so many things here without leaving Madisonville, if you choose to do so. You don't have to be a neurosurgeon. You don't have to go off to a four-year university if you don't want to. You can get to so many worthwhile health careers right here at Madisonville Community College in 18 months."
There are more opportunities other than just being a doctor or a nurse, said Kristy Quinn, marketing director for Baptist.
"There are so many different avenues available right here, jobs right here, that we need to be filled - that pay very well," she said. "If we can get them interested in the elementary and middle school levels. Foster that through AHEC Scrubs Camp and can get them hands-on, excited about and meeting people that actually have these professions. And then go with them into the community college with something like an AHEC Scholars Program and then see if they want to pursue medical school, they can do a portion of that right here on our campus."
If a student wants to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, there is a program through Murray State University in Madisonville. Doctors can complete their residency here, too, Quinn said.
The Kentucky AHEC Scholars Program is in its third year. Applicants are in the last two years of their education - whether it's certification or licensure or getting their master's degree. The program is for students interested in supplementing their education by gaining knowledge and experience in a rural setting.
"Sometimes students have not been exposed to a lot of urban opportunities, they think that this is all I can do - I get out of school, and I can go work somewhere in the mines or a factory. Students don't realize they can do other things," said Pleasant. "It's an opportunity to explore what your interests are and lets you have an opportunity to say maybe I could that."
One of Baptist Health Madisonville's hopes is AHEC students will continue their interest through other local opportunities.
"From AHEC student to med student to resident," said Quinn.
"AHEC is the bridge; it is a bridge between the medical education academic university and the community," said Dr. William J. Crump, associate dean of the University of Louisville School of Medicine Trover Campus in Madisonville. "Medicine goes on in the community all day, every day. AHEC gets those learners, those university-based learners out into the real world."
The University of Louisville has had a campus in Madisonville for nearly 22 years, said Crump.
"The purpose of that campus is to get doctors to small towns," he said. "The best way to get a doctor to a small town is to get a medical student from a small town and then train them in a small town."
Around the nation, Crump said only 5% of graduating doctors want to work in a rural area.
"Our last number was 54% ... 54% of the students who train here go into a small town - and that ranks second in the country," he said. "Once you know you want to go to medical school, you can choose this campus. If you choose this campus, you do the first two years of medical school in Louisville. Every year, eight to 10 students move from Louisville to Madisonville and live here their entire last two years."
A priority for Crump is to help students get into medical school.
"People who live in Madisonville and Hopkins County, if you have a young person who thinks they want to be a doctor and go into small-town practice, contact me," he said. "It is my job to get them into medical school. Look around you, whether it be at the college level, at the high school level, if you see bright young people who think they want to be a doctor, don't let them give up on that dream. We are here to be sure they reach that dream."
After completing their third year of medical school, doctors can apply to complete their residency in Madisonville with Baptist Health's Family Medicine Residency Program. In that fourth year, students have to go through the national residency match program, said Dr. Diana Nims, the program's director.
"We received over 1,000 applications for our program this year," she said. "I take six residents a year."
The residency program is the oldest family medicine residency in the state of Kentucky, said Nims.
"We started in December 1971," she said. "Doctor (Loman) Trover's vision was to take small-town people, provide them an education to give back to our community."
If a seed is planted in a student early enough and they continue through the programs in high school and college, and then they go through medical school and residency, Nims said they are prepared to serve their community.
"If we train people in the communities that they lived and grew up in, then they're more likely to find positions available to see patients," she said. "There's a shortage of primary care physicians, and we are proud that we have the most trained graduates in our state. We must keep people here to see patients and take care of our communities."
Dr. Trover had two phrases that he stuck by, said Crump.
"First class. If you can't provide medical care first class - don't do it here, go somewhere else. If you cannot provide first-class medical education, don't do it here," said Crump. "The other thing he said, 'If you're going to try to recruit people from the city, you will never make it. You have to grow your own. You take the people that want to live here, and then you get them into medical school, and they'll come back."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.