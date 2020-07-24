Cheri Mitchell has to remind herself daily that her father, Ralph E. Mitchell, is no longer alive. She said it’s like a continuous state of mourning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented her family from properly honoring her father’s legacy.
“Losing people right now is tough because you can’t mourn the way you need to and you can’t celebrate them the way you want to,” said Cheri, who lost her 85-year-old father three weeks ago on her birthday.
The last time Mitchell spoke to her father was a quick phone call that morning. Cheri lives in San Diego, while Ralph had relocated back to Madisonville after years of traveling for work as a professor and published author.
Ralph had been struggling with his health for the last few years, but he was in high spirits that day as he spoke to his daughter, she said.
According to Cheri, he’d called to wish her a happy birthday and ask if she’d received a birthday card from him in the mail. Since he couldn’t leave the house, he had fashioned a makeshift card with a short, sweet note attached in his own shaky handwriting.
Three hours after they said their goodbyes, Cheri received another phone call while she was still waiting for that card to arrive. It was from her father’s caretaker, who told her that Ralph had just passed away.
“I was in complete shock and disbelief,” she said. “We talked probably every other day on the phone, so my dad and I were really close. He was the guy who was always there for me. He’s the person I called with my problems to get advice.”
Mitchell shared deep ties with his community, Cheri said.
As a teenager, he played basketball and helped Madisonville High School to a regional championship in 1952. In his adult life, he and his wife, Sue Stevens, became dedicated members of the Madisonville Community College Fine Arts program and Madisonville Singers. He also served at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Madisonville as an elder until his passing.
Mitchell was a man of quick wit and good humor, according to his family. His interests involved the stock market, opera and raisin pie. Before the decline in his health, he frequently traveled to music festivals, out-of-state Christmas parties and Civil War battlegrounds.
He was a friendly and sociable character, Cheri said. He also had a flair for self-sufficiency that carried him throughout the end of his life. Following a surgery that claimed both of his legs, he checked himself out of the rehab center and hired his own caretaker.
“It’s only been three weeks, and I still haven’t really adjusted to the fact that he’s not here,” Cheri said. “When I’m asleep, I forget he’s gone. I wake up every morning, and I have to remember all over again.”
Due to travel restrictions and recommendations spurred by COVID-19, Mitchell’s family have not been able to convene together in Madisonville for a memorial service.
“It’s not safe to travel right now. it just isn’t,” Cheri said. “And Dad wouldn’t want his family getting on planes and risk getting COVID.”
According to Cheri, the absence of a memorial service causes her to feel like she is unable to properly mourn her father’s passing.
“Without a funeral, without a memorial, without even just being able to be there with his wife, it just doesn’t seem real,” she said. “It’s weird. it’s like he’s not gone.”
In Kentucky, funeral homes have reopened full services at 50% capacity, but many local families feel like they are still unable to properly mourn during the pandemic.
According to Tom Hemmerle, the owner of Barnett Strother Funeral Home, memorial services are important to a family’s grieving process.
“Visitation allows the community to come and help them grieve. When you don’t have that, then you end up having visitation for the next six months every time somebody sees you because they weren’t able to come and see you here,” Hemmerle said. “You can do it once here or you can do it for the next six months.”
Memorial services allow a mutual space for commiseration, support and recognition for the deceased individual, he said.
During the first few months of the pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear released a 10-person capacity limit on funeral services. Hemmerle said that time was the worst experience of his 30 years in the field.
“We were having to turn away family members,” Hemmerle said. “It was just awful.”
The 10-person capacity limit has been lifted in Kentucky, but several places — such as San Diego, where Cheri resides — still have that limitation.
Even though Barnett Strother is able to provide full service again, the pressure of hosting a service during a pandemic is still felt by employees and attendants.
According to Hemmerle, the funeral home’s lounge area is still closed. Employees thoroughly disinfect the areas before, during and after each service. Attendees are also asked to wear facial coverings, which the funeral home can provide if an attendant does not have a mask readily available to them.
Travel restrictions are another hurdle for many citizens, Hemmerle said. Recently, a man, who lives in Arizona, was unable to be physically present for his mother’s funeral.
Cheri, whose adult children have also relocated to different states, has also experienced a similar sense of disconnection from close family members.
“People can’t see each other. They can’t hug each other,” she said. “I can’t even see my children right now.”
During this period of isolation, she said she can only think of what her family would be doing right now, had they been able to host a proper service.
She would be planning a luncheon and memorial, Cheri said. Pictures of her father would be strewn throughout the funeral home and shared during a photo montage. Her family would be baking casseroles. Glenn Miller, and other similar big band music, would croon through speakers in the hall.
At the service, Ralph Mitchell would be properly mourned by his fellow church members, neighbors and relatives, she said.
“It’s what we’ve done for generations and so not to be able to do that is really hard. In a way, it kind of almost makes the death seem not real,” she said. “It’s very frustrating that this happens and not only you can’t be there but you can’t do anything.”
As the world adjusts to the new normal amidst a global pandemic, many funeral homes have also made efforts to circumvent the challenges experienced by the bereaved.
According to Hemmerle, Barnett Strother can broadcast the memorial service virtually via Facebook Live at the request of the family.
Cheri also acknowledged the necessity of recognizing the importance of life and family during this time of turbulence throughout the world.
“In this time, we just have to remember how precious life is and how quickly it can change on a dime. There’s no warning, you know, whether it’s COVID or something else,” she said. “It’s just important to try to stay grateful and to remember this is just a time we’ve got to get through.”
Ralph E. Mitchell, who passed away on June 29, was a beloved papaw, father and husband and will be greatly missed, said Cheri. Arrangements for a memorial service have been postponed to a later date at the request of his family members.
