The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Corey Civils, 31, of Madisonville on Monday around 11 a.m. for the trafficking of methamphetamine and other charges, according to a news release by the unit.
The arrest was part of the unit's investigations into a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Hopkins County area that began in January. The narcotics unit is receiving assistance from the Kentucky State Police and DEA with the evolving investigation.
Detectives said they had suspected Civils was a significant distributor of crystal methamphetamine in the Madisonville area and used "confidential sources" to purchase the drug paraphernalia from Civils. On July 11, detectives received a search warrant for Civils' residence as well as a property on Pride Avenue. From these searches, detectives say they obtained a handgun, ammunition, more than five marijuana plants, a Polaris Slingshot and other drug paraphernalia.
Civils has been charged with the following: two counts of first-degree trafficking controlled substances (first offense), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, cultivation of marijuana (first offense) and drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
