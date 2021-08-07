A steering committee is seeking the public’s input on concept projects for a Bike and Walking Trail Master Plan for Hopkins County.
The committee was formed following the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services awarding a grant to the county’s health department to develop a master plan with the primary goal being to improve the quality of life in the county by increasing opportunities to walk and bike in and around the various cities.
According to a release from the committee, the plan will also focus on new multi-use and walking trails and sidewalks.
Along with public input on concept projects, the committee is asking for suggestions for new projects that are not in the draft plan that members of the public feel are needed as part of an overall network of interconnecting multi-use trails and sidewalks.
The Pennyrile Area Development District has been tasked to write the plan based on the recommendations received from the public and the steering committee.
The draft can be found online at www.peadd.org/community-planning-hopkins. The online survey to give input to the plan can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2F7KSLQ. Copies of the draft and survey are also available at the Hopkins County Planning Commission at 67 North Main Street. The deadline to provide feedback is Aug. 17.
