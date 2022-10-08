This year the City of Hanson turned 150 years old, a birthday that residents plan to celebrate with a big event on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The celebration will be from 5-10 p.m. on Sunset Road. The street will start closing around 3:30 p.m. that day to get cars off the road in the historic downtown district from the traffic light to the railroad tracks.
Teresa Anthony, one of the organizers for the event, said everyone is thrilled to be celebrating the town’s birthday.
“To have a community event where everyone has a chance to get to know everyone a little better,” she said.
The event is going to be big with about 30 craft vendors already signed up, she said.
“We have everything from woodworkers to crochet, to painters, to textile artists,” said Anthony.
There will also be food vendors on site from Swaggy P’s, Let’s Get Fried, Hebrew Coffee, Hometown Pizza, and the Hillsboro United Methodist Church Mission Chicks. She said there will also be popcorn and a variety of other treats.
Anthony said they are not charging the vendor anything, but they are taking donations for the Hanson PTA Playground Fund.
Other activities include outdoor movies and concerts projected onto the big screen will be shown periodically throughout the night, including Adele concerts and The Hanson History movie; wagon rides will be offered, kids bounce house sponsored by “Nelson for Mayor” will be onsite, and the Hopkins County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society of Hopkins County will be set up as well.
Dog Gone It Grooming and Jan’s New & Used will have raffles going on throughout the event, The Barkery will be selling homemade dog treats, and there will be a car show that night as well.
MadCity Wicks and Wine is going to do a special candle-making session during the night. Anthony said there will be four sessions that people need to RSVP for.
“The candle-making will be across the street from City Hall and times can be reserved with friends by signing up online through Hip Hanson’s Facebook page,” she said.
Around 10% of the proceeds from the MadCity Wicks and Wine event will also be going towards the Hanson PTA Playground Fund, along with Hanson t-shirt sales, Historic Hanson coloring books, and other 150th souvenirs.
Anthony said they would appreciate any Hanson Elementary School alumni coming back and supporting the town. Politicians on the ballot for the November election are also welcome to set up a table to meet and greet.
“We wanted to have a great community event and raise funds for the PTA for the playground,” said Anthony.
For a complete list of events, follow Hip Hanson on Facebook. For more information or to sign up to be a craft vendor or for space at the event, call or text Teresa Anthony at 1-828-230-6501.
