Although Kentuckians are no strangers to high temperatures and high humidity during the summer, it is better to be safe than sorry.
As the temperatures across the state continue to hover in the 90s and with high humidity in the mix, it is good to know what Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke are, and how to prevent them.
Dr. William McClure, with the Baptist Health Deaconess Urgent Care Clinic, said heat-related illnesses are comprised of a spectrum of ‘temperature deregulation’ in people exposed to environmental heat extremes.
“High temperatures plus high humidity are at the root of the cause, but increased metabolic demands play a role as well,” he said.
Symptoms may be as mild as swelling of the lower extremities, facial flushing, and muscle spasms, or as severe as Heat Exhaustion, where a person may experience extreme thirst, headache, rapid heart rate, nausea or vomiting, and elevated core body temperature that exceeds 101 degrees.
“Heat Stroke is actually one step beyond Heat Exhaustion on the spectrum that may cause altered mental status, seizures, coma, rapid heart rate plus hypotension (a very low blood pressure), and core body temperatures may reach over 105 degrees,” said McClure.
Those at risk the most are athletes, especially football players in full pads, and outdoor laborers, like firefighters that respond in full PPE. They are at a greater risk of accumulating heat from their gear.
Children younger than four-years-old and people over the age of 65 are also at risk due to an inability to control environmental factors or medications that impede thermoregulation.
“There are roughly 9,000 cases annually in high school athletes alone with the highest rates occurring during football season,” said McClure. “Coaches and athletic training personnel are familiar with and are much better trained now in recognizing and preventing heat-related illnesses.”
Most heat-related illnesses can be prevented or at least minimized by appropriate clothing, adequate hydration, and avoidance of activities during the day when high heat and high humidity are the worst.
To treat Heat Exhaustion, move to a cooler location, drink room-temperature water, take a cool shower, or use a cold compress. For Heat Stroke, get emergency help and keep cool until treated.
