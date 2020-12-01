An overcast and rainy Monday morning turned into snow flurries for most of the region as November came to a cold close.
Despite the snowfall, there was no measurable accumulation nor major weather-related accidents as of Monday afternoon.
With a high of 38 degrees and a low of 26 degrees, Christine Wielgos, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah, said Monday will be the coldest day all week.
The rest of the week will have highs in the 40s, with Wednesday being the warmest day with a high in the low 50s.
“We do have another system coming in late Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday,” said Wielgos.
Wielgos said Wednesday and Thursday nights could bring a wintery mix to the area. She said while she is not forecasting any bad winter weather, she encouraged everyone to be prepared just in case.
The Kentucky State Police echoed those sentiments Monday in a news release advising motorists to prepare for the possibility of winter weather.
“Citizens need to rethink their driving behaviors this time of year, which include slowing down, leaving more space between cars and prepping their car with necessary supplies should they become stranded,” said KSP spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory in the release.
Some items motorists should place in their vehicles include a cellphone charger, blankets, first aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, shovel and a flashlight with batteries.
“We are asking that you plan ahead and be patient as motorists navigate through this first wintery mix,” said Gregory in the release.
The best defense in any challenging driving situation, is to always wear a seat belt and that passengers are wearing one as well, he said.
Every year when winter weather hits, there’s an increase of 9-1-1 calls from citizens asking about road and weather conditions. Gregory said these calls take the telecommunicators away from helping callers who are experiencing true emergencies.
The KSP will use Facebook, Twitter and their website to share winter weather updates. Drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions before traveling. Drivers can visit https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/GoKY/home or the National Weather Service website, https://www.weather.gov/pah/ to check conditions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.