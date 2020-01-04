In some way, shape, form or fashion, we are all creators. There is this deep desire to create and make and shape things -- whether it's art or printing or pottery, wood or metal working or welding, we have this fascinationwith creativity.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corp. recognizes this desire and is creating a collaborative work environment for makers. The Kentucky Movers and Makers facility is currently under construction at its 130 N. Seminary St. location. Economic Development President Ray Hagerman said he hopes for the space to open in early summer.
"This is something we've been working on for two years," said Hagerman. "The Economic Development Administration sent out opportunities for communities that were coal-affected and gave what were called POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants. Each community was hiring a consultant to do a study to find out what ways coal-affected communities can enhance their economic development."
One area of focus the
EDA had when granting the funds was entrepreneurial activities, Hagerman said. At the time the POWER grants became available, finishing touches were being done to what's now known as Innovation Station on West Arch Street.
"We were almost ready to move in and do co-working spaces and incubator space," he said. "We had seen in other places around the country that are called 'maker spaces.' Really, maker spaces are sort of this all-encompassing space for incubating companies, but it's also for people that are hobbyists. It's for people that may have a full-time job and when they go home at night and make stuff and sell it at a market."
The EDA gave two grants for the space totaling at just over $1 million. One portion is for the renovation of the property and adding equipment to the facility. The other, said Hagerman, is to help get the facility up, running and operating over a two-year period.
The Kentucky Movers and Makers building will house equipment for woodworking, textiles, 3-D, laser and engraver printing, as well as welding and metalworking. The goal is for beginners and experienced artisans to have a place to connect and create.
While walking around the new facility, Ruthann Padgett, the group's vice president of operations, said she is looking forward to the creativity that will come out of this new space.
"It's going to be fantastic," she said. "I believe it will help our community grow. It will help people's knowledge base grow. I think anytime you make something, you create something, you take pride in that."
Makers and creators can join the facility as members, much like joining the YMCA, said Hagerman. Members will have access to the equipment and be able to participate in classes -- most of which will have additional costs based on materials needed for the course.
"If you know how to use all of the equipment, it's a good place for you to go, so you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to buy that equipment," Hagerman said. "You can come, schedule time. You can bring your materials, use the equipment and leave. It's also going to be a place that if I don't know how to weld and I want to learn, I can start attending a welding class and learn. I don't have to go and buy my own welding stuff, because now I know how to do it."
For more information on becoming a member of the Kentucky Movers and Makers, contact Padgett at rpadget@westcentralky.com.
