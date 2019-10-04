The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation will host the Resource and Expungement Expo on Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kentucky Career Center JobNet located at 755 Industrial Road.
Individuals with criminal records can meet with second-chance employers and local attorneys, perform free record checks with the Kentucky Division of Reentry Services, and learn about various programs, training opportunities and processes for sealing Kentucky misdemeanors and certain Kentucky Class D felonies.
"Retraining and placing people with criminal records and helping them thrive is perfectly aligned with our efforts in economic development, community improvement and enhancement of educational opportunities," said Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. "Also, we encourage any organizations interested looking into becoming second-chance employers to attend. There is evidence to suggest that people with criminal records tend to stay in their jobs longer and advance at the same rate as any other worker, so this is a potentially valuable pool of in-demand workforce."
In addition to Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, co-sponsors of the Resource and Expungement Expo are the American Job Center, Kentucky Career Center, Western Kentucky Reentry Council, Job Expo, Kentucky Legal Aid and West Kentucky Workforce Board.
For more information about the event -- or if your organization is interested in being listed among a Hopkins County directory of second-chance employers -- please contact Ruthann Padgett with Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development at (270) 821-1939, extension 202, or rpadgett@westcentralky.com or Molly Deahl with the West Kentucky Workforce Board at (270) 821-9966 or Molly.Deahl@KY.gov.
