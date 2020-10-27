One person was injured in a wreck on Saturday in Madisonville, according to to a report from the police department.
According to the report, officers were dispatched around noon on Saturday to the intersection of East Broadway and South Scott Street.
The accident report claims 83-year-old Nathan Jennings, of Madisonville, was driving a 2010 Ford Pickup south on South Scott Street, while Rebekah Vincent, 52, of Madisonville, was traveling east in a 2007 Chrysler Van on East Broadway.
The report says Jennings entered into Vincent’s path at the intersection causing the two to collide.
A passenger in the Chrysler, Stacey Delorenzo, 33, of Madisonville, was transported to Baptist Health in Madisonville for injuries, police said.
