The Hopkins County Happy Feet organization is hosting ‘A Chance To Dance’ formal dress donation event, running now through March 10, 2023. It is asked that all dress donations are in good condition and considered ‘gently used’. The dresses may also not be more than five years old.

Once the dresses have been gathered, there will be private shopping for girls in need, on March 25 and April 15 at the Be-YOU-tiful Boutique in Madisonville, located at 278 W. Center St.

