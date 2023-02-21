The Hopkins County Happy Feet organization is hosting ‘A Chance To Dance’ formal dress donation event, running now through March 10, 2023. It is asked that all dress donations are in good condition and considered ‘gently used’. The dresses may also not be more than five years old.
Once the dresses have been gathered, there will be private shopping for girls in need, on March 25 and April 15 at the Be-YOU-tiful Boutique in Madisonville, located at 278 W. Center St.
If you know a student in need be sure to have them sign up with their FRYSC agent in their school. Appointments have been set up so that only two or three young ladies are shopping in the boutique at the same time.
Knight and Sons located at 276 W. Center St. in Madisonville
Edward Jones 2100 N. Main St. in Madisonville
All dress donations, in addition to jewelry and shoes, are welcome until Friday, March 10. For more information be sure to visit the Happy Feet of Hopkins County Facebook page or reach out to your school’s FRYSC agent.
