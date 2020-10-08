The Hopkins County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the new total of active cases to 193.
The number of recovered cases of COVID-19 remain at 528 and the number of local deaths is still 38. The total number of all COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County is now 759 as of Wednesday.
Out of those 759 case, 76 of them have come from long-term care facilities with 683 being labeled as other. In ages 0-22, there have been 99 cases of COVID-19, from ages 21-40 there are 237 cases, in ages 41-60 there are 236 cases, in ages 61-80 there are 139 cases and in ages 81 and older there are 48 cases.
Contact tracing has been very important in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, said Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department.
Beach said contact tracing is finding anyone that was in contact with a positive case in the two days before a positive test or sign of symptoms and quarantining them.
“We find anybody that has been within six feet for 15 minutes or more that have not been mask to mask. Those people are then quarantined for 14 days after the last time they were around the person that is positive,” said Beach.
Anyone, regardless of a negative test, that has been in contact with a positive test is still quarantined for 14 days because symptoms can appear during that time.
“Quarantining is required by law in these instances, so it is a legal requirement,” said Beach.
If anyone comes into close personal contact with a positive case, for example kissing, hugging or sneezing, then mask wearing and the 15 minute rule is not full proof, she said. Encounters like that, even masked, will require quarantining.
With the flu season quickly approaching, Beach said she does recommend anyone aged six months and older to get a flu shot.
“We have to worry about our hospitals and health care providers capacity to handle this,” said Beach. “We know we have a vaccine for influenza.”
Hopefully all of these precautions and contact tracing will help prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.
