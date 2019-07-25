Dawson Springs barbecue, homecoming opens Friday

The 71st annual Dawson Springs Barbecue and Homecoming opens Friday, and guests can expect a wide array of food, games and events throughout the two-day event.
The barbecue officially started this morning when 5,000 pounds of ham were delivered to the pits at the Dawson Springs City Park. Volunteers from the Knights of Columbus and other community members have fired up the pits, salted the hams and begun cooking.
Other volunteers are needed early Friday morning to pull meat at the Dawson Springs Community Center. Volunteers can bring their own knives. The hams should start arriving at the community center around 6 a.m. Volunteers can also package the meat by pound or prepare sandwiches.
Meat and Dawson Springs barbecue sauce will be available for sale at the community center and at Food Giant as soon as the volunteers have it ready, which organizer Kathy Nichols said is usually after 10 a.m.
Lunch service will begin at 11 a.m. and will run through 6:30 p.m. at the community center. Doors will close promptly at 6:30. Any other barbecue left will be sold at the street fair.
At 6 p.m., the street fair will begin in downtown Dawson Springs. There will be music, games, food and wares. A beer garden, sponsored by Blackhawk Liquor, will be set up in Peyton Park between downtown buildings. Garden guests will be carded at the entrance to the park and will buy tickets before going inside. Each ticket costs $2 and one ticket buys a beer. Those drinking must stay in the designated area with their beer.
Barbecue guests can purchase $5 armbands to play on the inflatable bounce houses during the street fair. To climb on the rock wall, attendees can pay $5 per ascent.
The Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center will have its tag sale going Friday evening. The sale is on South Main Street across from U.S. Bank. Music will be performed by the Instant Zeal Band at 7 p.m.
Events will continue on Saturday with the usual 5K run and one-mile walk at 7:30 a.m. at the community center and then a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the square. There will be door prizes, music and food. The museum will also have its reception and exhibit open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Registration for the 5K run is at 6 a.m. Saturday. Registration is ongoing and costs $25 and shirts will be received later. Participants can sign up on the day of race and also the evening before at Planters Bank.
Proceeds will benefit the Dawson Springs Community Center and the cross country team at the school. Last year, the event raised around $17,000.
Cruise-In On the Square will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the downtown area. There will be food, ice cream, door prize drawings, a T-shirt vendors and more. Guests should bring their cars, bikes and lawn chairs.
A reception for the Dawson Springs High School Class of 1969 will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center. The School Days exhibit will be shown as well as a permanent exhibit honoring The Dawson Springs Progress and its 100th year in business.
