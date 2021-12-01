Kentucky State Police are asking people throughout the commonwealth to participate in the “Cram the Cruiser” event by donating non-perishable food items to feed Kentucky families in need this holiday season. The collection kicked off Tuesday, November 23, and will conclude December 6, 2021, making stops at local grocery and retail stores throughout the state.
Every year the Kentucky State Police accept donations for the annual “Cram the Cruisers” holiday event food drive. The event is designed to provide non-perishable food items for families in need throughout the entire state.
Join the KSP, Saturday, December 4, at 10 a.m., at the Kroger in Madisonville, to support our local community. There is no reason that anyone should go hungry this holiday season. On the list of suggested donations, non-expired canned items such as fruit and vegetables, canned meat, pastas, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, canned soups and chili, spaghetti sauce, cereal, brownie and cake mix, coffee, powered milk and creamers, juice, cases of water and more. Food items may also be dropped off at local police locations.
This event is a statewide effort hosted by all 16 Kentucky State Police posts. All donated items will be sent to local food banks, shelters, churches and organizations to help those in need. The Madisonville Kroger is located at 545 Island Ford Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.