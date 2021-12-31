Mad Axes, the new axe/knife throwing spot in town, was supposed to open in January, but due to the December tornados it is looking like early spring, according to owner JP Wilson.
“The tornado really slowed down construction,” he said. “We are still moving right along, but we are looking at a March open date, instead of our original January 2022.”
The axe throwing bar will feature 12 individual lanes, with dividers and caged netting in between to ensure safety for all. Upon entry, everyone will need to sign a waiver prior to participating in any of the activities. These activities will include axe throwing, knife throwing, corn hole and darts. There will also be a large horseshoe bar with several bar stools, serving malt beverages, and 70 inch flat screen TVS for people who just want to drink and hangout. Guests may bring their own food or order from a local spot in town.
Mad Axes is located above the Workout Anytime gym on Main Street in downtown Madisonville. There is front door access located on Main Street and you simply enter and walk up the staircase. There is also staircase access inside the gym, and all members will receive discounts for Mad Axes.
“We are excited to open our doors to the public. I think it will be a cool hangout spot, or a great place for a date night,” said owner, JP Wilson.
Mad Axes is looking to be open Thursday — Sundays. Times, pricing and more information will be announced as the opening date approaches.
