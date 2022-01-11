The month of January is designated by the U.S. Congress as Cervical Health Awareness Month, with more than 14,000 women in the country who are diagnosed each year. The disease is preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening, which is something to celebrate, according to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition.
In celebration of Cervical Cancer Awareness month, the Hopkins County Family YMCA in Madisonville will be hosting a Cervical Cancer Awareness Workshop, Wednesday, Jan. 12, as part of their Wellness Wednesday Series.
The workshop will focus on the importance of screenings and preventative care, featuring Caitlyn Stewart, a Public Health Consultant for Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Kentucky Medicaid as the presenter. The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. This is free and open to the public, and all are encouraged and welcome to attend.
