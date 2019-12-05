Dawson Springs mom charged with felony child abuse

A Dawson Springs woman was free on her own recognizance Wednesday night after being charged with two counts of child abuse.
Alicia C. Jones, 30, was arrested Tuesday for first-degree and third-degree criminal abuse. District Judge David Massamore noted at her arraignment Wednesday that the first-degree count could be punishable by five to 10 years in prison. The third-degree count is a misdemeanor. "It's very alarming, what you're alleged to have done," Massamore told Jones via a video connection with the Hopkins County Jail.
Exactly what Jones did is unclear. The Court Clerk's office said her file is marked as confidential -- off-limits to the media and only available to parties directly involved with the case.
Massamore cited a Dawson Springs Police report which
. claimed Jones was under the influence of drugs when the alleged abuse occurred.
Despite reservations, Massamore said he was following Kentucky state statutes and allowing Jones' release.
"I have grave concerns," the judge said. "One of your children may well have died because of what happened. You're a danger to your family." But the judge noted Jones is scheduled for a quick return to court on Friday, Dec. 13.
Jones said her children currently are in the custody of her mother. Massamore ordered Jones not to have any contact with the children until the case is resolved. Opalek said the case remains under police investigation.
In other district court-related news from Wednesday, a pre-trial conference involving alleged criminal abuse of a child took place as Caleb Cobb had his case continued until October 2020. Cobb remains in jail on a $501,000 cash bond stemming from an August incident in Earlington. Also charged in that case is Hannah Harrell, who is facing second-degree criminal abuse of a child. She has been in jail ever since her arrest on a $250,000 cash bond.
Another pre-trial conference for both Cobb and Harrell is scheduled for Monday in Hopkins County Circuit Court.
