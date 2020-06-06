A familiar face has rejoined The Messenger for the summer. Rachel Smith joins the editorial staff as a reporter through the Kentucky Press Association’s internship program.
Smith, a resident of McLean County, is a junior journalism major at Northern Kentucky University.
She had also previously worked at The Messenger last summer as a part-time employee. According to Smith, she was interested in returning because the publication provided a unique hands-on approach to learning about the profession.
“When I worked for The Messenger last summer, it was my first job in the journalism field,” Smith said. “And it taught me so much about the ins and outs of reporting. I became a much stronger journalist after those few months.”
Smith currently serves as a news editor at the Northerner, NKU’s student-run news organization. Now equipped with more experience in the field, Smith said she is looking forward to writing about and for the Hopkins County community.
“Local journalism is something very close to my heart,” Smith said. “Seeing my parents with the county newspaper every Saturday morning was my first exposure to that world. I hope that I’m able to serve Hopkins County by writing local stories about real issues and people in the community.”
Jon Garrett, editor for The Messenger, said Smith brings real experience with her to the job.
“Yes, she’s an intern and is still learning the profession, but Rachel has already proven herself as a journalist in my book,” Garrett said. “She will be asked to hit the ground running, which will only help our product.”
