Editor's Note: This is the first of two parts.
NORTONVILLE -- Clad only in pajama bottoms, 5-year-old Tanner Bivins was found cold and unresponsive one frigid January 2018 morning in a squalid Hopkins County home with only a fireplace for heat.
Authorities were shocked by the conditions inside -- garbage, roaches, rodents, feces on floors and walls, and buckets of human waste as toilets for the home with no utilities.
Even more shocking was Tanner's condition. Pronounced dead at the hospital, the boy was filthy, malnourished, dehydrated and had such severe head lice that he was missing hair, his scalp covered with open sores and scars from scratching. Blood was caked under his fingernails.
"This is the worst neglect case I've ever seen," Joel Griffith, an analyst with 36 years of experience in child welfare, would say 18 months later as he presented it to an independent state panel that reviews child abuse and neglect cases.
But despite such gruesome details, state social services officials won't classify Tanner's death as one caused by abuse or neglect. They say it's because an autopsy listed his cause of death as "undetermined."
Kentucky already has the nation's highest rate of child abuse and neglect, as The Courier Journal detailed in its series, "Tortured and Abused." But some child welfare experts say Kentucky's problem would figure far worse if the state counted deaths such as Tanner's.
"I have no doubt that cases are being undercounted," said Dr. Melissa Currie, chief of pediatric forensic medicine at the University of Louisville. "I don't necessarily think that's intentional on anybody's part or from bad motivations. I think it's just the nature of how the system works right now."
The refusal of state social services officials to list Tanner's case as a neglect death astonished some members of the independent panel, given that adults responsible for the boy are being prosecuted for criminal abuse.
"I think most of us thought that was kind of incredible," said Roger Crittenden, chairman of the Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel, which reviewed the case in June.
"If it meets the legal standard for prosecution for negligence or endangerment, it certainly should have met the cabinet's designation for finding neglect as a cause," added Crittenden, a retired Franklin Circuit Court judge.
Eric Clark, commissioner of the Department for Community Based Services, acknowledges lapses in how his state social services agency handled Tanner's case, including the fact that the family had come to the department's attention on multiple occasions before Tanner's death.
"We failed this family, period, and we need to do better," said Clark, who serves on the panel and attended the meeting where Tanner's case was discussed. "Our workers, I'm convinced, are absolutely devastated by the outcome of this case."
But officials with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services stand by their practice of how they identify deaths from abuse or neglect. If an autopsy finds the cause of a child's death to be "undetermined," they do not classify the death as abuse or neglect.
"Staff within the cabinet do not have the medical expertise to override the medical examiner's finding that a cause of death is indeterminate," said a statement provided by spokeswoman Christina Dettman.
Currie said she thinks state social services officials are avoiding tough calls by insisting on outside evidence, such as an autopsy, that rules a death a homicide.
"They've got to stop hedging their findings on what the autopsy shows," Currie said. "Sometimes, there clearly has been abuse; we just don't know that abuse caused the death."
Griffith, a retired state social services official who analyzes cases for the panel, had no doubt about Tanner's case.
"Clearly, there was enough evidence that this child was grossly neglected," Griffith said.
A tide of child abuse in Kentucky
Kentucky already faces a crush of child abuse and neglect, much of it tied to drug and alcohol addiction, but also to mental illness, extreme poverty and family violence.
In 2017, Kentucky reported 16 child deaths and 56 near-deaths from abuse or neglect.
But the independent panel, which reviews the same cases as well as those reported from other sources -- such as public health officials or police -- reaches its own conclusions and puts the numbers much higher.
It found 51 children died -- more than three times the count by state social services --and 83 nearly died in cases in which it identified abuse or neglect as a factor, according to its annual report of cases reviewed in 2017.
Cabinet officials say that's because state law gives the panel broader latitude to reach such conclusions in cases in which abuse or neglect are suspected.
"That's a policy issue," Currie said. "There's definitely subjectivity, and they probably have reasons to want those numbers to be lower."
Panel member Dr. Jaime Pittenger, with the University of Kentucky Department of Pediatrics, said at the June meeting that Tanner's case highlights a problem that needs to be resolved.
"I think we have found a flaw in the system in how we look at things," she said.
And Dr. Christina Howard, chief of forensic pediatrics at UK, suggested social services officials could have sought an outside medical review of Tanner's case that might have determined whether neglect caused the death.
Not listing Tanner's death as caused by abuse or neglect also means it didn't trigger an "internal review" by the cabinet required by law, a more rigorous examination of the circumstances including the performance of the state social workers involved with the family and past history with social services.
State records show Tanner's family had a history with the cabinet dating back to 1999 for allegations of domestic violence, unsanitary living conditions and unexplained injuries or mistreatment of children in the home.
But records indicate the state either didn't accept most allegations for investigation or found them to be without merit.
Even after Tanner's death, the state allowed another child to return to the home of Tanner's mother, one of three adults involved in his care.
The state didn't ask a judge to remove that child until after the mother was arrested in December 2018 on the criminal abuse charge involving Tanner and after new complaints surfaced from the local school that her surviving child was coming to school dirty, covered with insect bites and wearing filthy, ill-fitting clothes.
"This case was obviously a disaster," said panel member Liz Croney, a behavioral health expert.
