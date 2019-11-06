Two new Hepatitis A cases have developed in Hopkins County since mid-September, putting the total since August 2017 at 65.
The latest report from the Kentucky Department of Public Health (DPS) shows Hepatitis A in decline across the commonwealth.
The cluster of Clinton, Cumberland and Wayne counties in southern Kentucky also had two new cases each in that 30-day span.
The DPS counts 32 Hepatitis A cases in Hopkins County as confirmed. Another 18 are listed as probable, with 15 more suspected. The state epidemiologist has confirmed one death from the virus in Hopkins County, with 61 deaths statewide.
